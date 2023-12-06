ZPM's Lalduhoma to take oath as Mizoram CM on December 8

AIZAWL: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and to be the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and staked claim to form the government in the state. ZPM leader Lalduhoma will take the oath as CM of Mizoram on December 8 at Rajbhavan.

After meeting the Governor, he told ANI "We talked about the formation of new government. He had asked me to form government which will be done on Friday and next week we'll have the first session. We are very happy and were very honoured by the Governor. Our priority is to buy agriculture products and we have selected four items for that."

Further speaking on Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, Lalduhoma again said that they all are Indian citizens and there is no difference.

"Yesterday, I talked to the Home Minister, I will go to Delhi and meet him and discuss the issue. They are all Indian citizens. There is no difference. Home Minister has assured of full cooperation," he said.

Earlier Lalduhoma said that he would announce his government's priorities in a press conference after he is sworn in as Chief Minister "This is the blessing of God & the blessing of the people for which I am very happy & thankful. We had been expecting (such a big win) right from the previous year. We know the mood of the people. We know that they are in our favour...There is no contender at all...They had already selected me last year. It was already announced to the people that if ZPM returns to power Lalduhoma is going to be the CM. That is known by the people right from the previous year. There are many issues, as a government we have 45 departments looking after various things...After the swearing-in ceremony is over, I am going to have a press meeting for the first time as the CM. I am going to announce our top priorities" Lalduhoma had told ANI.

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4. On Tuesday the ZPM conducted a special worship service to mark their victoru. ZPM newly elected MLA, Baryl Vanneihsangi, who was also present at the venue for the worship service, while speaking to ANI, credited all the women of the community for her victory. I dedicate this win to every woman in our society and community," she said.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state.

From being in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security detail to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been all about battling against the odds.

His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa, tasked with cracking down on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media. Lalduhoma quit his job to join the Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984.

Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a party which, in time, found a firm foothold in Mizoram and grew to become a key player in the state's political landscape.