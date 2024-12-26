YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and girlfriend rescued from drowning by IPS officer in Goa

MUMBAI: Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia has said he and his girlfriend were swept away by an underwater current on Christmas evening in Goa but were rescued by another couple.

Allahbadia, who goes by the name of BeerBiceps on social media, shared his story on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

He thanked an IPS officer and his IRS wife for saving their lives.

"We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation. We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid. But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current," the YouTuber said.

"This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion. It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you. After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of five swimming nearby," he added.

Allahbadia said the experience has left both of them feeling "blank as well as grateful". "We felt the protection of God throughout the incident,” he added.