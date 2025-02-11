YouTuber BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on parents & sex bring cops to door; here's all we know

CHENNAI: Trouble seems to be mounting for popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, whose comments on YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent", hosted by comedian Samay Raina, have drawn the ire of many.

The comments have even warranted a visit by the Mumbai police to his residence on Tuesday evening, following a complaint filed by two Mumbai-based lawyers. An FIR has also been registered in Assam against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija, the content creators who were present during the particular episode, which has now been taken down following a government directive.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has written to YouTube's head of public policy in India and asked for "urgent action". Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has said her ministry will seek a report from the National Commission for Women (NCW) on the same.

The controversy is over a question Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant on "India's Got Latent", popular among some sections for its often offensive content. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” he had asked.

YouTuber apologises

The question garnered massive backlash across the spectrum, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million (1.6 crore) followers on social media platforms to apologise and say that comedy is not his forte.

In an apology video on X on Monday, the YouTuber said, “I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology.” The social media influencer, who has been criticised for setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience, said he doesn't want to be the kind of person who takes responsibility lightly.

Raina, the creator of "India's Got Latent", is yet to publicly react to the controversy.

Allahbadia was one of the online content creators who last year received a National Creators Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. In the past, the podcaster partnered with the Digital India Corporation to interview a series of Cabinet Ministers.

Politicians, celebrities react

Allahbadia’s comments continue to draw strong condemnation from all quarters. Calling for action against the YouTuber, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Freedom of speech exists, but it shouldn't infringe on others' rights. Society has rules, and violating them is wrong and action should be taken."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi announced that she will raise the issue in the IT and Communication Committee. She criticized the show’s content as "vulgar and unacceptable" and added, "These platforms influence young minds and we need boundaries."

Singer B Praak said he has called off an appearance on the influencer's podcast, and called his remarks on the YouTube show "pathetic." He said, "This is not our culture. Is this a comedy? You're normalizing abusive language, I don’t understand this generation."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have called for an immediate ban of the "India's Got Latent" show.

Meanwhile, many on social media, who have termed Allahbadia’s comments as ‘crass’, have wondered about the undue attention it is getting, when compared to the pressing issues in the country.

(With PTI inputs)