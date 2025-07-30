Begin typing your search...

    Your conduct does not inspire confidence, why did you appear before committee: SC to Justice Varma

    The top court asked Justice Varma why did he appear before the in-house inquiry committee and not challenge it then and there.

    AuthorPTIPTI|30 July 2025 12:58 PM IST
    Your conduct does not inspire confidence, why did you appear before committee: SC to Justice Varma
    X

    Supreme Court (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Observing that Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence, the Supreme Court on Wednesday posed sharp questions to the judge seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

    The top court asked Justice Varma why did he appear before the in-house inquiry committee and not challenge it then and there.

    It told Justice Varma that he should have come earlier to the apex court against the in-house inquiry panel's report.

    A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih said if the Chief Justice of India has material to believe that there is misconduct by a judge then he can inform the president and the prime minister.

    Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, submitted that the in-house inquiry panel's recommendation for his removal is unconstitutional.

    Sibal told the court that recommendation of proceedings for removal in this manner would set a dangerous precedent.

    The hearing is underway.

    Supreme CourtChief Justice of India
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X