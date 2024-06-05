"You fought with love, truth and kindness": Priyanka Gandhi pens emotional note for brother Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra penned down an emotional note for brother Rahul Gandhi, after he won both the seats he contested and the party improved its tally in the Lok Sabha elections.

Heaping praise on Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi said that that despite his conviction being doubted and "overwhelming propaganda of lies" being spread against him, Rahul never backed down and kept "fighting for truth."

Calling him the "bravest of all," she said that Rahul Gandhi fought with love, truth and kindness, adding that she is proud of him.

"You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you...you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day," Priyanka Gandhi said in her post on X.

"You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. Bhai @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister," she added.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1798226405244694599

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins.

Rahul Gandhi won the seat of Rae Bareli by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes.

Gandhi had contested this seat aiming to save the lone bastion of the party in the state after he lost Amethi in 2019.

The Congress leader also won the seat of Wayanad, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions

. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in coalition primarily -- JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.