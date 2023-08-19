You are openly defending your uncle: Cong expels BJP Punjab chief's nephew

NEW DELHI: All India Congress Committe on Saturday expelled the party's MLA from Punjab, Sandeep Jakhar, who is also the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Jakhar, for indulging in "anti-party" activities. In a letter to the MLA from Punjab's Abohar, it was mentioned that Jakhar indulged in anti-party activities ranging from not participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra to openly defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar, who is BJP's Punjab unit chief.

"Dear Shri Jakhar, The President, of Punjab PCC has complained that you are indulging in anti-party activities in the following manner. You have not been participating in any of the Party programmes including Bharat Jodo Yatra, the house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop, you have been speaking against the Party and the PCC President, and you are openly defending your uncle Shri Sunil Jakhar," the letter stated.

"After careful consideration, the DAC has decided to place you under suspension from the Party with immediate effect," it read. Sunil Jakhar, who was earlier Punjab PCC chief was appointed as the BJP Punjab chief president earlier in July this year.