Yogi govt approves four new private universities in UP

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of four new private universities in the state.

The decision paves the way for K D University in Mathura, Gandhi University in Jhansi, Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad and Chandigarh University in Unnao.

This recent approval brings the total count of sanctioned private universities to 34, with eight already operational.

The high-level committee, convened under Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, focused on expanding university and campus facilities in remote sectors under the private sector.

Mishra has emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, projecting a move toward a one trillion-dollar economy.

In a release, he highlighted the state’s conducive investment environment, emphasising the ease of doing business and the continuous efforts to provide quality higher education to the state’s youth.

Principal Secretary, higher education, M P Aggarwal, along with senior officers from relevant departments, district magistrates from concerned districts, and university representatives, who participated in the meeting through video conferencing also underlined the need for improving the state’s educational standards, ensuring quality education locally, and creating new employment prospects.