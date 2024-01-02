Yogi Adityanath: Shri Ram Mandir will be a cultural symbol of India

LUCKNOW: With just a few weeks left for the historic consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has outlined plans to make the occasion supernatural, unforgettable, and a symbol of India's unity.

Speaking at a high-level meeting, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the event, calling it "an occasion of joy, pride, and self-satisfaction for crores of Sanatan believers."

He further declared the temple a future "Rashtra Mandir," embodying India's cultural, spiritual, and social unity.

The state government is meticulously planning to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for guests. Ayodhya will be adorned in festive attire, complete with multilingual signage for convenience and thematic decorations inspired by Ramayana characters.

Public cooperation will be sought to maintain cleanliness, while additional manpower and waste management systems will be deployed. The following plan was discussed in the high-level meeting: Uttar Pradesh aims to set a new standard for hosting large-scale religious events. Guests will be welcomed with exceptional hospitality, and the event will be leveraged to position Ayodhya as a must-visit spiritual destination on the global map.

To navigate the expected influx of devotees, Ayodhya will be equipped with smart signage on major routes, Volvo buses and helicopter services for easy travel, and dedicated security arrangements.

The Safe City project will be prioritized, and CCTV cameras and the Ayodhya ICCC will be activated to ensure a secure environment.

Ayodhya's rich heritage will be woven into the experience. Establishments like restaurants and night shelters will be named after Ramayana characters, and the existing tradition of Saryu Aarti will be enhanced. A digital tourist app will offer immersive information about Ayodhya's history and key locations.

Beyond the ceremony, plans are in place for Ayodhya's sustained development. Public cooperation will be sought for cleanliness, public toilets will be improved, and six nearby railway stations will be equipped with efficient transportation systems.

The city will undergo a facelift, with encroachments removed, new railings installed, and public toilets and restrooms regularly cleaned. This commitment to cleanliness extends to fuel pumps, ensuring a pleasant experience for all visitors.

The Chief Minister said that the existing tradition of Saryu Aarti will be further enhanced, with improved organization and training for archakas. A digital tourist app will provide immersive information about Ayodhya's history and key locations, enhancing visitor engagement.

Six nearby railway stations will be equipped with efficient transportation systems, while Volvo buses and helicopter services will connect devotees from cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Cultural presentations by eminent artists from India and abroad will add an international dimension to the celebrations. From January 14th to March 24th, 2024, Ayodhya will be abuzz with cultural programmes.

Temples across the state will host bhajan-kirtan, lamp lighting, and Ramkatha discourses, culminating in Nagar Sankirtans with Ram Mandir Rath and Kalash Yatras.

Recognizing the timeless wisdom of the Ramayana, initiatives are planned to keep its message alive. Renowned storytellers will share their renditions in Ayodhya, ensuring the tale of Lord Ram continues to resonate.

Traditional Ramlilas from various states and even countries like Nepal and Cambodia will enrich the cultural tapestry. Renowned bhajan singers will lend their voices to Bhajan Sandhya evenings, offering a melodious tribute to Lord Ram.

Local bhajan singers will also be provided a platform, showcasing the talent within Ayodhya itself.