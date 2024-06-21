"Yoga fosters strength, good health, wellness": PM Modi urges people to make yoga part of their daily lives

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of the country to make yoga a part of their daily lives as the world celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday. PM Modi performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today.

"As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar," the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X. He congratulated all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world and said the world is witnessing a new Yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years.

Speaking at the event in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that India's proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations. "Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India's proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together," he said.

"On International Yoga Day, I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir," PM Modi said. He said that in the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga adding that the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. "In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga. Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward.

From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of Yoga Tourism emerging in India. People from all over the world are coming to India in pursuit of learning authentic yoga. Accordingly, sectors related to hospitality, tourism, apparel, etc. are booming from the huge inflow of people. This is creating new avenues for employment opportunities for youth," PM Modi said. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.