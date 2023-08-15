'Yeh Desh' song launched on the eve of Independence Day

KOLKATA: Music maestro Bickram Ghosh's music label Eternal Sounds brings a soulful and inspiring anthem 'Yeh Desh' on the eve of Independence Day. On this occasion, Bickram said, “On the occasion of our Independence Day 2023, Eternal Sounds released a song named 'Yeh Desh' which is composed by me. Celebrity singers have sung on this track like the great Hariharan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Mahalaxmi Iyer, and Kavita Seth.

"The song is beautifully penned by Sutapa Basu and various other artists have contributed. One of the very important people who has graced this song with a beautiful video is Indrajit Nattoji, who has used the technique of painting animation to create a wonderful, very beautiful and colourful video. We do hope that the entire country and all Indians living across the globe love our song," he concluded.

The soulful lyrics are by Sutapa Basu and the song has been directed by Indrajit Nattoji. The singers and instrumentalists who have performed for Yeh Desh are Hariharan, Shaan, Richa Sharma, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Rishi Singh, Chirag Kotwal, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, Mohammed Faiz and Deboshmita Roy.

The instrumentalists who have performed for the anthem are Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Ronu Majumdar (Flute), Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar), Rajesh Vaidhya (Veena) and Bickram Ghosh (Tabla & Percussions).