Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 m, situation yet to improve

The water level in the Yamuna River decreased slightly on Sunday morning and reached 206.02 metres, but the waterlogging situation was yet to improve at many places.

On Saturday at around 8 p.m, the water level was 206.87m.

Though the level is continuously decreasing, the four districts of the capital -- North, South-East, North-East, and Central -- which have been badly affected have a lot of area still submerged in water. Traffic has also been badly affected due to this.

Since Saturday evening there was been an intermittent downpour in the national capital which has created fresh troubles for Delhiites.

Delhi Minister Atishi said on Saturday that there was heavy rainfall in Delhi this evening again, and the streets are filled with water. She mentioned that it would take time for the water to recede because the level in the drains and the Yamuna River was still very high.

"Pumping out the water from the drains and the Yamuna river is not easy right now because they are already filled with floodwater. Tomorrow morning, all the ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal government will be present on the ground to ensure that every problem related to rainfall and flooding can be addressed," Atishi had tweeted.

The Kejriwal government stated that they had rescued a total of 25,823 people by Saturday evening, out of which 23,451 were living in relief camps.

The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday (July 13). On Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. As a result of the flood, several low-lying areas have been submerged, and many roads flooded.