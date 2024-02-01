Worries about food eliminated through free ration for 80 cr people: FM

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said worries about food have been eliminated through free rations for 80 crore people in the country.

While presenting the interim Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said India was facing enormous challenges when the Modi government took office in 2014 and overcame those in the right earnest.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would extend the free ration scheme for the impoverished population for a five-year period.