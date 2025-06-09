World's largest container ship MSC IRINA docks at Vizhinjam port

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The MSC IRINA, currently the world's largest container ship by capacity, arrived at the Vizhinjam International Seaport here on Monday morning, port officials said.

The vessel is expected to remain berthed until Tuesday.

The vessel arrived at Vizhinjam at 8 am on Monday, receiving a traditional water salute on arrival.

The arrival of the MSC IRINA marks a major step forward for the new deepwater port, which was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

With a carrying capacity of 24,346 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), the massive ship is a striking symbol of the growing scale of global trade and India's rising role in it.

In a post on X, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani ports and SEZ Ltd, said, "Proud to welcome MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, to our Vizhinjam port. This marks the vessel's maiden visit to the South Asian shores, making it a milestone not just for Vizhinjam but for India's emergence as a key player in global transshipment. A bold vision now in motion."

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field, a port release said here.

Designed specifically to facilitate the transportation of large volumes of containers between Asia and Europe, the MSC IRINA is pivotal in enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency, it said.

This vessel makes its maiden visit to a South Asian port, highlighting Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs), the release said.

The port has recently welcomed other Icon-class vessels, including MSC Türkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, further establishing its reputation as a key hub in maritime trade.

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year.

It is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, offering unparalleled capacity in container stacking.

Notably, the MSC IRINA surpasses its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by a margin of 150 TEUs.

In alignment with contemporary environmental standards, the vessel is equipped with energy-saving features that contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 4 per cent, significantly lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

The docking of the MSC IRINA at Vizhinjam International Seaport not only underscores the port's strategic importance in global shipping but also represents a leap forward in sustainable maritime practices, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry, the release added.