World Cup players should have 'Bharat' on Indian jerseys: Sehwag

CHENNAI: Amid controversy over using the name of the country as 'Bharat' instead of 'India', former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its Secretary Jay Shah to have jerseys for the Indian team playing at the upcoming ICC World Cup bearing the name 'Bharat' instead of 'India'.

He took to his official X"I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas, India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest."

He also gave examples of other nations who had changed their names.



"In the 1996 World Cup, Netherlands came to play in the World cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003 when we met them, they were in the Netherlands & continue to be so. Burma have changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. And many others have gone back to their original name," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.