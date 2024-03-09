Worker rescued after portion of building collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

MORBI: A labourer who was trapped under debris after a portion of an under-construction building of medical college in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Friday evening was rescued after nearly seven hours of a hectic operation. Four others were also injured in the incident that took place on Friday evening.

According to officials, after the incident, four workers were rescued immediately; however, one person got trapped, and only his face was visible. Later, with the efforts of firefighting officials, he too was rescued at 3 AM.

"Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that was being constructed, collapsed. Following information, our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. However, one person was still trapped under the debris. Only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital," Fire Officer Devendra Singh Jadeja said.

Police said that the incident, which took place during the filling work on the first floor of the medical college's new building, resulted in a slab collapse, leaving at least four workers injured.

Meanwhile, after getting information about the incident, BJP MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya reached the spot and said, "Construction of government medical college is going on in Morbi, during when portion of a slab which was being filled collapsed...it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the government to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer..."