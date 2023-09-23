‘Worked to save dignity of PM's post’: Danish Ali counters BJP’s allegation

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who was abused in Lok Sabha, hit back at BJP’s allegations of provoking MP Ramesh Bidhuri, saying he worked to save the dignity of the post of Prime Minister.

“Today some BJP leaders are trying to run a narrative that I provoked Ramesh Bidhuri in the Parliament, whereas the truth is that I worked to save the dignity of the post of Prime Minister and made the Chairman aware of the highly objectionable words related to Modi Ji. Had demanded his removal from the proceedings of the House,” Danish Ali wrote on X.

His remarks came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Danish Ali also made “highly objectionable” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BSP called PM Modi “Neech” which triggered Bidhuri and he fell in BSP MP's trap.

In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey accused Danish Ali of giving a running commentary during Bidhuri’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21), as well as making derogatory remarks intended to cause him to lose his cool.

He said that the issue of ‘breach of privilege,’ which Danish Ali and other MPs have been vocal about, cannot be applied in isolation because it would result in a significant and irreversible “miscarriage of justice.”

Dubey said in his letter that Trinamool Congress and DMK members made comments regarding another community’s faith.

On Friday, Danish Ali wrote to the Speaker to refer his case to the privilege committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.

Even BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to party MP Bidhuri for using unparliamentary words against the BSP MP in Lok Sabha.

Bidhuri's remark sparked outrage, with the opposition leaders calling for strict action against him.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and many other opposition party MPs demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament".

Even Speaker took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.