Won’t campaign due to health reasons: NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri seat

SRINAGAR: In a major setback to National Conference (NC), its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad on Saturday said that he will not campaign due to health reasons.

Repeated phone calls from IANS did not get any response from the senior NC leader after a local newspaper quoted Mian Altaf saying that he was advised complete rest for six weeks by the doctors.

The news report has cast doubt on the candidature of the senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader by the NC.



Reports here also said that the NC will make an announcement shortly.



Former Chief Ministers, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad have already announced their decision to fight the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.



The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for this constituency. The constituency goes to vote on May 7.



