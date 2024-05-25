Women's hockey-themed polling station inspires electors in Jharkhand

RANCHI: It was a nostalgic moment for 33-year-old voter Sweta Swansi as she arrived at the polling station, which was adorned with the theme of ‘Jharkhand Women’s Hockey’, to cast her vote for Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

The polling station, consisting of six booths at the CM School of Excellence in Bariatu, was adorned with banners and posters featuring hockey players, including state icons such as Olympian and Indian women’s hockey team skipper Salima Tete, Olympian Nikki Pradhan, and Sangita Kumari. "I liked the theme, and it made me feel nostalgic.

The theme refreshed my childhood memories when I used to play the game. I am sure that like Jharkhand women hockey players, who are making our country proud, voters would also make democracy strong by exercising their right to vote," Swansi told PTI.

Hockey and archery have been the preferred choices of tribal youths in Jharkhand. Both sports have produced numerous Olympians and international-level players from the state, which is otherwise known for its mines and minerals. The presiding officer of booth No. 379 Anmol Ankur said, "The theme of the polling station is aimed at inspiring and attracting voters to polling booths. Besides, it is also an effort to popularise women's hockey."

More than 7,000 voters are registered with the polling station. "The theme has caught the attention of the voters, particularly girls," he said. Voter Priti Kumari, 23, said, "The banners and posters of our Jharkhand players are instilling new energy within us to do something for the country."

An official of the Ranchi administration mentioned that the unique theme was designed on the directive of the deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha to motivate voters and popularise women’s hockey. The Ranchi Lok Sabha seat registered 64.49 per cent voting in 2019, 63.68 per cent in 2014, 44.56 per cent in 2009, and 55.69 per cent in 2004.

However, 30-year-old Suman Kumari appeared disturbed as she could not find her name on the electoral rolls.

"My voter card was made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls along with my other family members like mother and sister. From the same card, I voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But this time, I did not find my name on the electoral rolls, while my mother and sister exercised their votes with the same cards. Even the booth level officer is unable to find any solution," she said. The Ranchi Lok Sabha seat has a total of 21.88 lakh voters, including 10.80 lakh women voters. As many as 27 candidates are in the fray from the constituency.