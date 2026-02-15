Women’s entry into Sabarimala rekindled ahead of SC hearing; opposition seeks clarity from govt

In Thrissur, CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan said a consensus needs to be evolved on the issue, taking into account both the interests of devotees and legal considerations.

He said the matter was complex and that a stand should be taken after hearing all sides, adding that no opinion would be expressed to create divisions among devotees or for political gain.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader and state Law Minister P Rajeev accused the LoP and a section of the media of showing undue haste. He said the government’s stand could not be decided in a hurry and would be clarified after the review bench is constituted.

He added that it is for the new bench to decide whether the government’s explanation is required and said that it is not the government’s stand that is currently under review.

"Why this unprecedented haste? Let the Supreme Court decide which bench will consider the matter—whether the Constitution Bench will hear the pleas or a new bench will be formed," he told reporters in Kochi.

The government would inform the court of its stand when asked, Rajeev added.