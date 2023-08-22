Women will get Rs 1,500 monthly aid: Congress president Kharge

SAGAR: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that the women in the state will get monthly aid of Rs 1500 and if more money is arranged then we will increase the amount further.

Kharge made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Sagar district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said, “I promise that when the Congress will come into power in the state, the farmers will be debt free. LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 500. Women will get Rs 1500 per month and if more money is arranged then we will increase the amount further. The electricity bill will be waived off till 100 units. For government employees the old pension scheme will be implemented.”

“As a Congress president, I promise that we will also have a caste census in the state as well after the Congress voted to power. Earlier, there was only one backward-class person on our working committee and now, we have six backward-class people on our working committee,” he added.

Kharge also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government as well as the State government.

He said, “It has been nine years for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 18 years for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be in power, but you remember Sant Ravidas now when the election is round the corner. If our government is formed in the State, we will make Ravidas University.”

Here, they (BJP government) are building a Sant Ravidas temple and in Delhi they broke Ravidas temple. If you ask for proof then here is the proof published in an English daily, Kharge added.

Meanwhile, talking about the Manipur incident, he said, “What a mess is happening in Manipur but he (PM Modi) does not speak in the Parliament. It is said that Congress is doing it, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is doing it. Rahul Gandhi even appears in PM Modi’s dreams at night. Rahul Gandhi has united India by walking on foot.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president V D Sharma retaliated on the promises of Kharge and said that Kharge did not have a place in the Congress, then who would believe what he was saying.

“You are not able to make a place in the posters in Madhya Pradesh. You have no place in the Congress, who will listen to you in Madhya Pradesh that you are talking about making promises like this. When you do not have a place in the Congress, then who will believe what is the truth of what you are saying,” Sharma said.