Women now over 50 per cent of workforce at state-run liquor outlets in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shattering glass ceilings and defying long-held social taboos, women now make up over 50 per cent of the workforce at Kerala State Beverages Corporation known as BEVCO, the state-run liquor retailer.

In what might be a first for India, Kerala has positioned women salespersons at liquor outlets, a job they view as no different from any other government role.

"Initially, I was very worried, as we all considered it a problem. But after six months of working, I started enjoying the job, and we hardly encountered any problems," Leena, a woman salesperson employed in a KSBC outlet in Thiruvananthapuram for the last two years, told PTI.

Many of these employees and their families initially had apprehensions about women working in liquor outlets. But it was the women who went to the court to get their rights to work in BEVCO.

"Ten years ago, women went to court and won their rights to work in BEVCO. Earlier, women were not recruited to work in liquor outlets, and the court directed the government to recruit women as well. Now women comprise more than 50 per cent of our workforce," Harshita Attaluri, IPS, Managing Director of KSBC, told PTI.

Initially, BEVCO outlets were considered difficult places for women to work.

But over the years, women have found it to be a safer place to work, and they hardly encounter any problems.

"If there are any complaints of misbehaviour from the side of the consumers, we immediately respond and police take action," Attaluri said.

She said that the representation of women at BEVCO reflects Kerala society, where women constitute more than 50 per cent of the population.

"Our only problem is the long working hours. But any other job would have its own challenges. We find most of the customers who come to our outlets as friendly and cooperative," Sangeetha , another salesperson, said.

She also demands that a system educating people about legal action if they misbehave with the staff should also be properly displayed in the outlets, like other public offices.

"But we hardly encounter any issues, and I like interacting with the people and we get to see a lot of them daily," Sangeetha added.

The families of these employees, who first raised their concerns, are now the biggest supporters.

"My husband is my biggest support and encourages me to work. This is a safer place to work," Sangeetha added.

For Vineetha, a cashier at a liquor outlet, this is just like any other job.

"The concepts we had about liquor shops and the consumers who come here are all wrong. We are working happily here, though long working hours are a problem," Vineetha said.

BEVCO employees work from 10 am to 9 pm and only get days off on government-prescribed dry days.

The shop managers at these outlets are also happy to have women employees.

"With women at the sales counter, there is a marked improvement in consumer behaviour. When they see women at the counter, they are more gentle and well-behaved," Ashok, shop manager at a liquor outlet in Pattam, Thiruvananthapuram said.

Now, more and more women are coming forward to take the competitive examination to get a job at BEVCO.

Apart from sales outlets, women are also placed in warehouses and administrative offices.

BEVCO now has a female MD and a woman AGM of Operations, who oversees the entire operations of the Corporation.

Harshita Attaluri believes that other departments should follow BEVCO's example and include more women in the workforce.

"In Kerala police, now we have less than 10 per cent of women representation. If we bring it to at least 30 per cent, then there will be a marked improvement in the policing style," Attaluri added.