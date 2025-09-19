Women account for nearly half of India’s small-scale fisheries workforce, finds a global study

CHENNAI: Women form nearly half of India’s small-scale fisheries (SSF) workforce that sustains millions of people through food supply and livelihoods across coastal and inland regions, a global study has found.

The Illuminating Hidden Harvests (IHH) report, prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN, estimated that 4.8 million women are engaged in SSF in India, making up four in every ten participants in the sector.

Their roles extend across the value chain, with 27% involved in pre-harvest activities such as net-making and boat operation, 18% in harvesting, and 55% in post-harvest handling, processing, and trade.

The findings were discussed at a three-day regional consultation of Bay of Bengal rim countries, jointly organised by the FAO and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in the city. Experts at the meeting emphasised that women’s contributions remain undervalued in fisheries policies and governance frameworks.

According to the IHH report, India’s small-scale fisheries generate about $2.3 billion annually from first sales of catch, with women playing a central role in processing and marketing. Beyond income, their participation is critical to nutrition security. The study noted that SSF landings in India could supply 20% of the recommended dietary intake of six key nutrients—including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, iron, and zinc—for nearly 79 million people.

The Chennai consultation focused on developing National Plans of Action (NPOA) for SSF, with specific emphasis on improving women's recognition and empowerment in the sector.

Presenting India’s status report at the meeting, Deputy Fisheries Commissioner Sanjay Pandey stated: “Inland fisheries continue to grow, while marine fish production has stagnated. The sector faces multiple challenges, including habitat loss, pollution, and declining catch levels.”

To strengthen SSF communities, India has introduced a set of interventions, including the establishment of 117 fishing harbours and landing centres with modern facilities, installation of 937 artificial reefs, development of 100 climate-smart coastal fishing villages, and social safety nets covering 6 lakh families.

The deliberations in Chennai underscored the need for greater policy attention to women’s role in sustaining fisheries, livelihoods, and nutrition in India.