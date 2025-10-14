Woman 'kills' twins, dies by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman allegedly killed her twin children before taking her own life here on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, a housewife, allegedly smothered her twins -- a son (2) and a daughter (2) -- using a pillow at her house at around 4 AM and jumped from the fourth floor of the building, they said.

Some locals noticed the woman's body on the road and alerted the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was married to a software employee in August 2022. The couple used to quarrel over petty issues. The police suspect that the victim resorted to the extreme step due to frustration and distress over the domestic discord.

The woman's father filed a complaint with the police, accusing his son-in-law of abetting her suicide, following which a case was registered. Further investigation is on.