Woman injured after falling from moving train in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: A 33-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu sustained head injuries after falling from a moving passenger train near Tanur here, at around 1 am on Tuesday, police said.

She was travelling with her husband at the time of the incident and has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Police said the couple, hailing from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu, appeared to be in an inebriated state and had boarded the wrong train.

"The woman had a ticket to Coimbatore, but the train she fell from was not bound there," a Tanur police officer said.

According to police, the woman fell near Tanur, while her husband alighted at Parappanangadi station and alerted the station master, who then informed the police.

Meanwhile, the woman, despite her injuries, reached a nearby house, and the residents contacted the police. She was initially taken to a nearby taluk hospital and later shifted to the medical college. Her condition is reported to be stable, police said.