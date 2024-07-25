Woman from Haryana found abandoned at Kalyan railway station

Begin typing your search...

25 July 2024
Representative Image

THANE: A 35-year-old woman from Kaithal district of Haryana was found abandoned by her companion at Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai, railway police said on Thursday.

A four-member `Nirbhaya' team of the Government Railway Police spotted the woman crying on platform 4/5 of Kalyan railway station on Wednesday morning, said senior inspector Arshuddin Sheikh.

She landed in Kalyan four days ago with a man from her village in search of job, but he vanished after leaving her at the railway station, the woman told police.

She would be sent to a rescue home for the time being, said the official.

