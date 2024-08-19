Woman dental student in Rohtak alleges assault by doctor, accused arrested

CHANDIGARH: A dental student has accused a doctor at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak of assaulting her, police said on Monday.

The police said the accused has been arrested after a case was registered.

The incident comes at a time when there is countrywide outrage against the rape-murder of a Kolkata doctor.

Rohtak police said an incident of assault of a BDS student at the PGIMS Rohtak campus was brought to their notice on Saturday night by PGIMS authorities and acting swiftly on the information, senior police officers reached the medical college and contacted the victim and her family.

In her complaint, the woman student alleged that on August 16, the accused kidnapped her from PGIMS and took her to Ambala and Chandigarh and tortured and beat her, said police.

Police said an FIR was registered and the accused was immediately arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her statement has also been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate, they said.

Rohtak police said no evidence of sexual harassment has yet come to the fore in the girl's statement and during investigation.

The accused doctor teaches anatomy in the medical college.

In a video, which she uploaded on social media, the victim showed injury marks as a result of the alleged assault.

She stated that she was first year student of BDS and alleged that she was tortured by accused for seven months.

"He beats me, tortures me whenever I tell him that I don't want to be with him. He threatens that he will not mark my attendance in lectures and won't allow me to sit in exams," the woman student alleged in the video.

The accused is being interrogated thoroughly. An investigation is being done keeping every aspect in mind in the case, Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police Virender Singh said in a statement.

He said that the BDS student complained about the assault Saturday night.

"The police team and senior officers of PGIMS immediately reached the spot. The police immediately took cognizance of the matter and an FIR was registered against the accused," he said.