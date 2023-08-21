Woman can live, fight, progress without a man: Murmu addresses 'ASMITA' event

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the 'ASMITA' event organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) at the Manik Shah centre in the national capital.

Addressing the event, President Murmu said, "A woman can live, fight and progress without a man and show it to the world. You have proved this...Women's progress holds great significance in our society and the nation".

It is worth mentioning that the AWWA is a non-profit organisation working for the kin or dependents of army personnel. At present, Archana Pande, wife of Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, is the president of the organisation.

"A woman has determination, willpower, and strength on the basis of which she makes continuous progress. They contribute to half of the country's population", President Daroupadi Murmu said.

Speaking further, she added, "From missiles to music, women have proved themselves in every field". "They can proudly say, hum kisi se kum nahin" (we are not inferior than anyone)", President Murmu added.

Earlier on Thursday, the President addressed an event after launching India’s newest warship ‘INS Vindhyagiri’ at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd’s (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly River in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

She hailed the services of the Indian Navy, saying that the defence force has the mandate to protect, preserve, and promote the country’s maritime interests against several backdrops including piracy, armed robbery, drug smuggling, illegal human migration and natural disasters.