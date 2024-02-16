Witnesses intimidated in Bengal ration distribution case: ED tells court

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a special PMLA court here on Friday that witnesses in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal are facing intimidation from certain people reportedly linked to the masterminds of the alleged scam.

On Friday, city-based businessman Biswajit Das, who was arrested on February 14, was presented before the special court and during the course of the hearing, the ED counsel submitted the remand letter of Das to the court.

Although there were references to two independent witnesses in the remand letter, their names were not mentioned.

When Das’ counsel objected to that, the ED counsel informed the court that the names of the witnesses had been deliberately withheld since on previous occasions, some witnesses were intimidated.

The ED counsel also informed the special court that in some cases, a couple of witnesses even withdrew the statements that they had recorded with the central agency at a later stage.

“That is why the names of the witnesses have been withheld keeping in mind their security,” the ED counsel said.

Das is known to be a close confidant of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick and Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, both of whom are currently under judicial custody because of their alleged involvement in the ration distribution case.

Earlier on Friday, Das claimed that although he was acquainted with Adhya, he didn't know him that well.

Das is accused of being a part of the nexus along with Adhya in diverting the ill-gotten proceeds of the ration distribution case, first by converting them into foreign currencies and then subsequently parking them abroad, mainly in Dubai and Bangladesh.