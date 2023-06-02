Withdraw cases against wrestlers, arrest Bhushan: Farmer leaders to Centre

CHENNAI: Farmer leaders supporting India's wrestlers in their fight against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh have given a fresh ultimatum to the Centre stating that the cases against wrestlers should be withdrawn and they will not compromise on anything less than the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Central govt has time till June 9. We will not compromise on anything less than the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. If this does not happen, we will go to Jantar Mantar on June 9 and hold panchayats across the nation. Cases against wrestlers should be withdrawn and the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must happen," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told to News Agency ANI.

Several ace grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On Tuesday, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat went to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals, including Olympics, in the river Ganga, as a mark of their protest but farmer leader Naresh Tikait asked them to wait for 5 days.

On May 28, India's Olympic winners and wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.