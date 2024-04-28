With 25,46,916 voters, Gurugaon Lok Sabha seat tops electorate chart in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of voters, 25,46,916 (13,47,521 men, 11,99,317 women and 78 transgenders), among Haryana's 10 seats, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said here on Sunday.

The second highest voters are in the Faridabad constituency, at 24,14,168, of which 13,10,206 are men, 11,03,844 are women and 118 are transgenders.

Agarwal said the voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 70 per cent and this time, the target is set to increase it to at least 75 per cent.

For this, several unique initiatives have been undertaken by the department, including launching the Voter in Queue app, sending polling invitations to voters akin to wedding invitations, and setting up 31 polling booths in the multi-storey societies of Gurugram city.

The Chief Electoral Officer said the election notification would be issued on April 29, and the fate of the candidates contesting the election will be decided by 1,99,81,982 voters across the state on May 25.

He said in the Ambala Parliamentary constituency, there are 10,51,443 male voters, 9,35,635 female, and 76 transgender voters. In the Kurukshetra constituency, there are 9,38,029 male voters, 8,50,439 female and 23 transgender voters, while in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, there are 10,20,510 male voters, 9,11,339 female and 41 transgenders.

The Hisar Lok Sabha constituency has 9,52,598 male voters, 8,32,569 female and 11 transgender voters, while in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, there are 11,03,606 male voters, 9,92,721 female, and 37 transgenders. In the Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency, there are 9,40,969 male voters, 8,20,483 female, and 44 transgenders.

In the Rohtak constituency, there are 18,83,383 voters, out of which 9,96,702 are men, 8,86,660 women, and 21 transgenders, and 17,86,942 voters in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, out of which 9,42,692 are men, 8,44,237 are women and 13 are transgenders.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that considering the heatwave, all Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Electoral Officers have been given special directions to ensure the provision of additional resources at polling centres in their respective districts, including arrangements for cold water, coolers and fans, and tents.

Similarly, arrangements will be made for wheelchairs and shades for voters over 85 years of age and persons with disability (PwD) voters, besides volunteers.