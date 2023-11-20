Win or lose, we love you: Rahul after Team India's WC loss

NEW DELHI: Following Team India's disheartening defeat in the ICC World Cup cricket match against Australia on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the Men in Blue and said, "Win or lose, we love you either way".

"Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose--we love you either way and we will win the next one," Congress MP posted on social media handle X.

Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament!



Win or lose - we love you either way and we will win the next one.



Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2023

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Australia on the World Cup victory.



"Congratulations to Australia for a well-deserved World Cup victory," he added.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "India played well and won hearts".

"Your talent and sportsman's spirit was visible in the game. Every single Indian is proud of your remarkable performance throughout the World Cup. We will always cheer for you and cherish your accomplishments," he added.

Congress leader and cricket historian Shashi Tharoor noted India "were unquestionably the best team in the tournament".

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 WC, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day.

After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240. And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Also Read: IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Hearts broken, chin up