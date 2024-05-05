"Will take strict action against Prajwal even if he wins": Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party Leader R Ashoka said on Sunday that if suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna wins the election from Hassan constituency, an action will be taken against him.

Addressing a press conference, R Ashoka, who spoke about HD Revanna's arrest in the woman kidnapping case, said that it was right to arrest former minister HD Revanna.

"I appreciate the work of the SIT police. Strict action should be taken against HD Revanna," he said.

"We will take strict action against Prajwal even if he wins. Prajwal Revanna is yet to win the match. If Prajwal wins, let his party leaders take action," Ashoka added.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

In any case, indeed, the ally BJP is not agreeing to the case of Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna. Instead, they are expressing outrage against the Congress, saying that there is a political conspiracy behind these cases.

However, it is surprising that BJP leader Ashoka has spoken harsh words in this case. Also, this has given a shock to the leaders and workers of the allied party JD(S).

R Ashok also talked about the effect of the Prajwal case and Revanna's arrest on the alliance and said, "Alliance is at the centre level. It is the superiors who decide on the continuation of the alliance."

Earlier, reacting to the arrest of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said on Sunday that crimes against women will not be tolerated.

She said this while holding a door-to-door campaign for Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav here.

"SIT has been formed. He (HD Revanna) has been arrested. The case will go to the court. Law and order is a state issue. The law will take its course. The case will go further because we will not tolerate any crime against women," Karandlaje, who is also the BJP candidate from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat, said.

HD Revanna was taken into custody by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Saturday in connection with a kidnapping case registered by the KR Nagar police in Mysuru involving the survivor of a sexual assault allegedly by his son, Hassan JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, who remained at large.