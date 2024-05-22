"Will reveal BJP's conspiracy today:" Delhi Minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a new conspiracy before the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi which she is going to reveal on Wednesday at 10 am. "The BJP is hatching a new conspiracy before voting in Delhi...I will be revealing it today at 10 am," Atishi said in a post on 'X'.

This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing heat amid the ongoing Swati Maliwal investigation, in which the party MP has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. Earlier on Tuesday, Atishi said that after June 4, when the INDIA bloc will form the government, the Electoral Bond scam will be investigated, in which not only BJP leaders but also ED, CBI and IT officers will go to jail.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "I want to clearly tell the BJP that now your end is near. Now the people of the country have made up their minds. After June 4, when the INDIA bloc forms the government, the country's biggest Electoral bond scam will be investigated in which not only BJP leaders will go to jail but ED, CBI and IT officers will also go to jail because they are also involved in it." Further, responding to the Delhi High Court's decision to refuse to grant bail to jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia today, Atishi said that they disagree with the decision as the entire liquor scam is a political conspiracy of the BJP.

"We respect the High Court but we respectfully disagree with this decision of the court. Because this entire so-called liquor scam is a political conspiracy of BJP. This conspiracy was hatched when BJP was unable to defeat AAP in the electoral arena and ED and CBI were used," she said. "The investigation into this scam is going on for more than two years. More than 500 ED and CBI officers are engaged in its investigation. More than a thousand raids have taken place and 8 charge sheets have been filed but till now not even 1 rupee has been recovered from any AAP leader. What kind of scam is this?" Atishi added.