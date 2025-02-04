Will order to shoot cow smugglers: Karnataka Minister

KARWAR: Amid cow theft cases in Uttara Kannada district, District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya has warned that those indulging in such activities would be shot at on the road or at the circle in the open.

Asserting that he will not let such activities to continue in the district, he assured that the administration is taking all necessary measures to protect cows and the interest of those rearing it.

The minister's statement came in the wake of outrage over the recent incident of the slaughtering of a pregnant cow near Honnavar here.

"Cow theft has been happening for several years. I have told the SP (Superintendent of Police) that this should stop and should not happen at any cost. It is wrong. We worship cows. We affectionately rear this animal. We grow up drinking its milk," Vaidya said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said, he had instructed police to take merciless action against those behind it, irrespective of whoever they are.

"Arrests have been made (in some cases) - if such things continue - it may be wrong if I say this. I will ensure that they (accused) are shot on the road or at the circle. Work, earn and eat. There are enough jobs available in our district. We won't support such people at any cost," he added.

Noting that such incidents had happened earlier too, when the BJP was in power, the minister hit out at the opposition party for targeting the government on the issue, and accused it of remaining silent on the issue while in power.

"...If we support such activities, how do FIRs and arrests happen? We are not sitting quiet, department (police) is taking action to control it, the government is there. I'm here, all action is being taken. Neither the government, nor the Chief Minister or Home Minister will support anyone on this issue. We will work to protect those rearing cows, there is no need to fear," he said.