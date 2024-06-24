Begin typing your search...

Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul

"We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

ByPTIPTI|24 Jun 2024 7:31 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-24 08:11:34.0  )
Congress member Rahul Gandhi shows a book of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution, and said it was not acceptable to them.

"This attack is not acceptable to us," Gandhi said.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, "Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it."

Rahul GandhiPM Narendra ModiAmit ShahConstitutionParliament complex18th Lok Sabha
PTI

