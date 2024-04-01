"Will he take back Katchatheevu?" Manickam Tagore challenges PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Manickam Tagore tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raking up the Katchatheevu issue daring him to take back the island from Sri Lanka if he is so concerned about Tamil Nadu. "Will he take back Katchatheevu if he is so concerned about Tamil Nadu? I challenge PM Modi. They have failed," Tagore said speaking to ANI on Monday hours after Prime Minister's 'X' post on the Katchatheevu island.

The senior Congress leader further assured that the Congress will raise its voice to take back the island from Sri Lanka if Tamil fishermen in Ramnad district are attacked. "We are very clear that if our fishermen, our brothers in Ramnad district are attacked, we will raise our voices to take back Katchatheevu. But, in 10 years, PM Modi has failed to do so," Tagore said.

Claiming that the BJP had slim electoral chances in Tamil Nadu, Tagore said, "PM Modi should stop such cheap tactics. He is being rejected by Tamil Nadu. They will not get even one seat in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai will not even come in the second place. He is struggling for the third place in Tamil Nadu."

Tagore claimed that the BJP is using "diversionary tactics" in Tamil Nadu since people are rejecting them in the state. "The problem with BJP, RSS and PM Modi is that people are rejecting them in Tamil Nadu and they want a diversionary tactic," the Congress leader said.

"Their discrimination towards Tamil Nadu is well known. AIIMS Madurai has not even started, all the projects in Tamil Nadu have not even started. There is only the foundation stone, only one brick is there everywhere...For that, they are raising this issue that had its origin in 1974," Tagore added.

Explaining the historical context of India giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, Tagore said, "The government of India headed by Indira Gandhi signed an agreement called the Indira Gandhi-Sirimavo Bandaranaike agreement. At that time, to save 6 lakh Tamils... because they are natives of old Ramnad district, this Katchatheevu island was given by the Government of India to the Sri Lankan government. It was done to save Tamils."