Will fully comply with SC order to appoint SIT: Vantara

NEW DELHI: Vantara on Tuesday acknowledged the Supreme Court order to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against the Reliance-owned wildlife facility in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

It has pledged “full compliance with law”.

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law,” Vantara said in a statement.

“Our mission and focus continue to be the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts,” it added.

The SC on Monday ordered the constitution of a SIT under the chairmanship of retired apex court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar to probe into alleged illegal wildlife transfers, the unlawful captivity of elephants, and other allegations against Vantara.

A Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale was dealing with two public interest litigations (PILs) that levelled wide-ranging accusations, not only against Vantara but also casting aspersions on statutory authorities and even courts.

As per the top court’s order, the SIT has been tasked to examine issues including acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) obligations; standards of veterinary care and animal welfare; allegations of creating a vanity or private collection; misuse of water or carbon credits; and allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering.

The Justice Mithal-led Bench clarified that the exercise is “only to assist the Court as a fact-finding inquiry” and “shall not be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any statutory authorities or the private respondent-Vantara.”

“We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve,” Vantara said.

The PILs were filed just days after thousands of residents in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur staged protests against Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre managed by Anant Ambani -- the son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani -- and supported by Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation.

The demonstrators called for the return of a 36-year-old elephant named Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, to her original home in Nandani village in the Karvir region of Kolhapur district.

In July, Madhuri was transferred to Vantara in compliance with a SC order.

In an official statement, Vantara had said the decision to relocate Madhuri was made under judicial authority, and its role was limited to providing care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre.