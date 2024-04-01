Will do explosive expose on April 2: Senior AAP leader Atishi

NEW DELHI: After Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Monday said that she would be doing an "explosive expose" on Tuesday morning.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "I will be doing an explosive expose at 10 am tomorrow."

Earlier, Delhi Minister Atishi alleged on March 23 that a money trail was found in the BJP's account and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ED to 'arrest' BJP national president JP Nadda.

Atishi asserted that, to date, no money trail has been found connected to any AAP leader.

"In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP," Atishi said.

She further said that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on the basis of one person's (Sharad Chandra Reddy) words.

Atishi further added that Sarath Chandra Reddy donated Rs 4.5 crore bonds to the BJP, adding that no illegal money was recovered during the ED's raid at Delhi's CM residence.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate about the excise policy case.

Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books.

The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual. Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bagwad Geeta, Ramayana, and a book titled "How Prime Minister Decided", authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remain present in the courtroom.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife also attended the court proceedings.