Will consult DMK before including AIADMK: Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the DMK or its chief MK Stalin will be consulted for any decision on bringing AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The DMK is an associate of INDIA bloc partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK or Stalin,” Pawar told reporters.