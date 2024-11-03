Will bring in stringent law to prevent transfer of tribal land to infiltrators in J'khand: Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for "patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote bank politics", and asserted that if voted to power in the state, the BJP will bring in a stringent legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal land to illegal immigrants.

Addressing a BJP rally at Dhalbhumgarh in Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district, Shah claimed that the tribal population in the state was on the decline as the Hemant Soren government considered "Bangladeshi infiltrators as its vote bank".

"Bangladeshi infiltration is causing a sharp decline in tribal population in Jharkhand, especially in Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions... the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is encouraging it for petty political gains," he alleged.

"Our 'Mati, Beti, Roti (land, daughter and bread) are under attack. The BJP will not allow this to continue...We will bring in a stringent legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal land to infiltrators. We will also take back the land grabbed by them and drive them out," Shah asserted.

The Home Minister alleged that the JMM supported Naxalism, while the BJP government at the Centre eradicated it.

He also promised that the BJP will ensure 27 per cent reservation for the OBC communities in Jharkhand without impacting the reservation of others.

"The upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand will be fought to bring about changes in the system, to prevent the corrupt JMM from devouring funds meant for poor tribals," he said.

The BJP will check migration from Jharkhand in the next five years, Shah promised, asserting that it was only the saffron party that could ensure development of the state.

He said allocation for tribal welfare budget was barely Rs 24,000 crore during the UPA regime while the Narendra Modi-led government hiked it to Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Shah also announced that if elected to power, the BJP will procure 51 forest produce at minimum support price (MSP) besides procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, payment of which will be ensured within 48 hours.

Shah urged people to vote for former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, who is contesting from Seraikela, his son Babulal Soren from Ghatshila and Dineshanand Goswami from Bahragora seats.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.