Wife complaints against talaq over WhatsApp

MANGALURU: A woman from Dakshina Kannada lodged a complaint against her husband who allegedly gave her triple talaq over WhatsApp, police said. The man, Abdul Rasheed from Kerala, is employed overseas and the couple who got married seven years ago has two daughters.

He had taken her abroad but left her back during her second delivery. Though the couple reportedly had some discord, it was settled with elders’ intervention. However, he has now sought divorce through triple talaq over WhatsApp.