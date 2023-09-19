Begin typing your search...

Wife complaints against talaq over WhatsApp

he man, Abdul Rasheed from Kerala, is employed overseas and the couple who got married seven years ago has two daughters

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Sep 2023 1:29 AM GMT
Wife complaints against talaq over WhatsApp
X
Representative Image
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MANGALURU: A woman from Dakshina Kannada lodged a complaint against her husband who allegedly gave her triple talaq over WhatsApp, police said. The man, Abdul Rasheed from Kerala, is employed overseas and the couple who got married seven years ago has two daughters.

He had taken her abroad but left her back during her second delivery. Though the couple reportedly had some discord, it was settled with elders’ intervention. However, he has now sought divorce through triple talaq over WhatsApp.

Dakshina KannadaWhatsApppolicecomplaint
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X