“Why worry?”: Farooq Abdullah amid buzz on seat-sharing talks INDIA meet

MUMBAI: Amid speculations around the seat-sharing formula that is to be adopted by the INDIA partners, National Conference (NC) patriarch Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the focus, for now, was for the Opposition bloc to secure a majority in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister said, "Why worry? What has to happen, will happen. Only God knows what will happen. We have to make an effort to secure a majority (in the next general elections)."

Speculations have gained ground that there may be talks of a seat-sharing formula during the third meeting of the INDIA partners in Mumbai. The meeting, which will get underway later on Wednesday, will be carried over into Thursday. Other key issues, which are also part of the Opposition's agenda, are also likely to come up for discussion at the two-day meeting.

Unveiling of the INDIA alliance logo, formation of the coordination committee, appointment of convenors, strategies for the general elections and several others are also on the agenda of the INDIA meeting. A grouping of 26 Opposition parties, including the Congress, INDIA held its inaugural meeting in Patna. The meeting was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The parties came together as part of a concerted bid to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The second meeting of the fledgling Opposition combine was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Taking a dig at the BJP over its claim of winning 300 plus seats in the next Lok Sabha elections, Abdullah said the ruling party may have received a message from the almighty to make the claim. "I think they have received a message from God that they will win these many seats. We have not received any call from the Almighty. The day we do; we will let you know,” he added.