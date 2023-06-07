Why is PM still silent on Manipur, asks Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ''still silent'' on the violence in Manipur and why he doesn't visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation.

The Congress also alleged that Manipur was one of the biggest law and order failures in independent India and the situation was turning dangerous in the eastern border state which is surrounded by countries like China.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked why the prime minister does not encourage an all-party delegation to visit Manipur.

''There appears to be no letting up in the enormous disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past seven weeks. The Home Minister visited belatedly after a month and the nation must be thankful for small mercies,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

''But why is the Prime Minister still silent? Why doesn't he visit the state and make an appeal for reconciliation between communities? Why can't he at least encourage an all-Party delegation to go to Manipur?'' he also asked. When sought a comment on the continuing violence in Manipur even after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar questioned Modi's silence.

He said, while the prime minister had all the time to tweet about the national days of other countries and birthdays of people, he had no words for the people of Manipur. ''Not a tweet, not a word, not a regret,'' Kumar said.

''The prime minister has to answer why he has not even tweeted. The prime minister has not said a word on the death of hundreds of people in Manipur,'' he said.

Referring to the situation in Manipur, Kumar said, ''It is a situation which is amounting to the most dangerous situation in this country. It is a border state and Modi Ji is brilliantly silent, not a tweet, not a word, not a regret, nothing.'' ''Manipur is one of the biggest law and order failures in the history of Independent India, history of Independent India, mark my words,'' the Congress leader noted.

The Congress has blamed the BJP and its ''divisive politics'' for the current situation in Manipur and have demanded that steps be taken immediately to bring normalcy in the border state as the situation might turn out of control if such steps are not taken.