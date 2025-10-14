WHO flags three contaminated cough syrups in India, including Coldrif

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified three adulterated syrups manufactured in India, including the infamous Coldrif cough syrup, and has urged authorities worldwide to report to the agency if any of these products are detected in their respective countries.

The development comes weeks after the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, linked to the consumption of adulterated cough syrup.

Among the three contaminated syrups flagged by WHO is Coldrif, which recently triggered widespread outrage following the children's deaths.

The global health body has identified specific batches of Coldrif from Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and ReLife from Shape Pharma as the affected medicines.

WHO warned that the identified syrups could cause severe and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

The Coldrif syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, sparked major alarm after it was found to be dangerously contaminated with the toxic chemical diethylene glycol (DEG).

Tests revealed DEG concentrations exceeding 48 per cent -- an alarming figure far above the permissible limit of 0.1 per cent.

Following this, Sresan Pharmaceuticals had its manufacturing license revoked, and its owner, G. Ranganathan, was arrested.

The authorities also ordered a comprehensive inspection of other drug manufacturing companies across the southern state to identify potential lapses in quality control.

The deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh prompted the Central government to issue an advisory to all states and union territories, urging extreme caution in the prescription of cough syrups for children.

The advisory specifically stated that such medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age and are generally not recommended for those under five.

Health officials have emphasised that the incident highlights the urgent need for stricter regulatory oversight of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the country to prevent similar tragedies.