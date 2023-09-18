When I came as MP, it was emotional moment: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the emotional moment of his entering the Parliament as an MP for the first time in 2014, saying he bowed down to honour the temple of democracy and could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family would be able to enter the Parliament.

Initiating the discussion on the ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and learnings’ in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building on Tuesday and said “bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment”.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday. The Prime Minister said that many bitter-sweet memories are associated with the Parliament building. "Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment...Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed 'Parivaar bhaav',” he said.

"When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honoured the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people," he added.

PM Modi also referred to the contributions of former Prime Ministers and recalled the words of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru when India gained independence. "The echoes of Pandit Nehru's "At the stroke of the midnight..." in this House will keep inspiring us. In this House itself, Atal ji had said, "Sarkarein aayegi-jaayegi, partiyan banegi-bigdegi, lekin ye desh rehna chahiye. This echoes even to this day," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of those who dealt with terror attack on the Parliament in 2001. "There was a terror attack (on the Parliament). This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists..."

The Prime Minister spoke about the work done by the parliamentarians during the COVID-19 crisis. "Many MPs attended the session despite health issues. During the COVID-19 crisis, our MPs attended the proceedings of both of the Houses and performed their duties...With the feeling that India's growth journey should not be impacted, all the members considered this House as an important part of their duty...After independence, many critics thought about whether India would remain united or not but we proved all of them wrong... People's trust in the Parliament remain intact."

The Prime Minister spoke about the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital earlier this month and the Africa Union joining as a full member of the forum. "India will be proud that when it was the president (of the G20), the African Union became its member. I cannot forget the emotional moment when the announcement was made, African Union President said that perhaps he will break down while speaking,” the Prime Minister said.

“You can imagine the fortune India had, to fulfill such a huge hopes and expectations...It is India's strength that it (unanimous Declaration) became possible,” he said. The Prime Minister also referred to the proposed P20 summit and told Speaker Om Birla that it will have full support of the government.

“Under your chairmanship the P20 - Summit of G20 Parliament Speakers - you announced, will have our full support," he said. PM Modi said the success of the G20 is that of all people in the country. “Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20...I express my gratitude to you. G20's success is that of 140 crore citizens of the country. It is India's success, not that of an individual or a party...It is a matter for all of us to celebrate," he said.