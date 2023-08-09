What is PM Modi afraid of: Cong as Sansad TV shortens Rahul's speech

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre saying that during the 37-minute speech of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, he was shown for only 14.37 minutes on the Sansad TV which is less than 40 per cent screen time, and asked 'what was Prime Minister Narendra Modi afraid of'.

Taking a swipe at the government, Ramesh, who is also party’s communication in-charge said, “In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, Rahul Gandhi spoke from 12:09 p.m. to 12:46 p.m. i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion.

“Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for only 14 minutes 37 seconds. That’s less than 40 per cent screen time. What is Modi afraid of?” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the BJP and attacked the Prime Minister during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

He accused the BJP’s politics of "murdering India in Manipur"and also said that the Prime Minister’s arrogance wass burning the whole country.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24, a day after Surat court convicted him in 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case. His membership was reinstated after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction last Friday.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated him as a member of Parliament on Monday.