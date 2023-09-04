What are they seeking credit for?: Meenakashi Lekhi

NEW DELHI: Weighing in on the ongoing war of words between the Centre and the Delhi government over the beautification of the national capital ahead of the big-ticket G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, while acknowledging the efforts of the MCD and the PWD, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government cannot take all the credit for the facelift as it was "missing in action".

In the run-up to the summit, which will see the largest congregation of world leaders and delegates in the history of G20, streets and prominent public spaces in the national capital are being decked up with decorative lights, fountains, and hoardings. Cleaning of roads and other public areas is also in progress across the city.

The big-ticket event, which is hosted under India's G20 Presidency, will draw dignitaries from 40 countries, including 20 member countries. While the Centre has been arguing that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena deserves credit for the ongoing beautification of the city ahead of the mega huddle, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been commending PWD and MCD workers for the face-lift.

“I was born and brought up here in Delhi and know the city better than most. Several areas in Delhi come within the territorial ambit of various ministries or authorities. Some fall under the cantonment board, which is run by the Ministry of Defence, while some others come under NDMC, which is run by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Road Transport Ministry, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the PWD, which are under the Delhi government.

Why did PWD and MCD officials and workers not work over the past several years? It is because these authorities lacked proper direction as the leaders were busy with something else,” Lekhi told ANI in an interview on Sunday.

“The L-G, in a period of just 2 months, made all arrangements (for the G20 summit). Also, many sculptures and statues were installed through the CSR of companies. He took the onus on himself and played a leadership role because of which such arrangements could be made. These people (AAP leaders) are raising hue and cry to appropriate credit.

These people could not construct a flyover for the people in 9-10 years and neither could they provide drinking water and sanitation for them," she added. “What are they seeking credit for? NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas don’t come under your (AAP government's) jurisdiction," Lekhi added.

While giving due credit to the PWD and MCD workers for the hard work they have put in to doll up the city for the G20 delegates, Lekhi took aim at the Delhi government, claiming it was “missing in action”. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 65 per cent of the world population. The PWD and the MCD workers are working round the clock to contribute to the all-round success of the event. “In the last few weeks, Delhi's MLAs, councillors and corporation workers have worked hard to make the city glitter ahead of the G20 Summit.

Engineers and employees of PWD, MCD and other departments have been toiling away to make this event a grand success. However, this cleanliness drive should not be only for the G20 or similar events. We should take a pledge to keep our city clean at all times," CM Kejriwal posted recently on X, sharing a legislator’s post of workers cleaning Delhi roads.