WFI puts legal move on hold, to seek parleys with Centre

NEW DELHI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday decided that it will seek a dialogue with the Sports Ministry for revocation of its suspension, saying it does not want a clash with the government and the legal options will be explored only if talks fail.

The WFI had earlier said it would knock the doors of the judiciary to get the suspension revoked but had a change of mind at its Executive Council (EC) meeting chaired by president Sanjay Singh and attended by 12 other elected members.

Secretary General Prem Chand Lochab and Senior Vice President Devender Kadian skipped the meeting.

“We do not want a clash with the government. We are not moving court as of today. We will seek time from the ministry and a delegation will try and speak with the government,” Sanjay Singh told news agency PTI after the meeting.

“We want to know what we need to do to get the suspension lifted… The government suspended us but there is no clarity on how it will be lifted. Earlier also we had written to the ministry but did not get a reply. We will approach the ministry in 2-3 days. A delegation will be formed for the dialogue and I am hopeful that suspension will be lifted before the Nationals in Pune,” he said.