"We're happy to participate in this democratic exercise": Bru voters on Lok Sabha polls in Tripura

GOMATI: For the first time, the newly settled Bru voters of Tripura exercised their franchise for the 2024 general elections to Lok Sabha.

Earlier, they had voted in the assembly elections held last year in the month of March.

The Bru migrants who had been staying in six relief camps of North Tripura district till 2020 now received permanent settlement in 12 locations across the state.

Since the morning, eligible voters from the Bru community turned up in large numbers in the polling stations. At Goenang Para polling station in Tirthamukh area under Gomati district, hundreds of Bru voters cast their votes.

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, a Bru community voter said, "We have never voted in the MP elections of Tripura. We are very happy to participate in the democratic exercise. The total number of voters in this particular polling station stands at 609."

A significant number of voters reached their polling stations through boats in the same location.

According to the data of Chief Electoral Officer Tripura, the number of total eligible Bru voters stands at 17,524. Out of them, 16,300 voters are enrolled in the electoral rolls of East Tripura while rest of the others voted in the first phase of polls held on April 19.

Meanwhile Tripura is leading the voter turnout charts as 68.92 per cent voting percentage was recorded in the State till 3 pm as per the data released by the Election Commission of India on Friday.

