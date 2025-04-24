Weekly special trains between Mumbai and Kanniyakumari for summer season announced

CHENNAI: A pair of special weekly trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

Train No.01005 Mumbai CST - Kanniyakumari express special will leave Mumbai CST at 12.30 am on May 7, 14, 21, 28 & June 4, 11, 18, 25 (Wednesdays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 1.15 pm the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 01006 - Kanniyakumari to Mumbai CST express special will depart from Kanniyakumari at 3.30 pm on May 8, 15, 22, 29 & June 5, 12, 19, 26 (Thursdays) and reach Mumbai CST at 4.15 am on the third day.

Coach composition of these trains will be 4- AC two tier coaches, 6 -AC three tier coaches, 4 -sleeper class coaches, 4-general second class coaches,1 second class coach (Disabled- friendly) & 1- luggage cum brake van, said a SR statement.